Invesco Asset Management Limited: Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, April 18
|Net Asset Values for
|investment trust companies
|managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
|---
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 17-April-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|715.93p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|734.46p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|704.08p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|722.60p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
|---
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
|As at close of business on 17-April-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|528.14p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|531.21p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|---
|Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
|As at close of business on 17-April-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|388.67p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|394.47p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|384.74p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|390.54p
|LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
|---
|Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
|As at close of business on 17-April-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|305.87p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|311.31p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
|---
|Keystone Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 17-April-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1960.60p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1983.72p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1910.97p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1934.08p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
|---
|Invesco Asia Trust plc
|As at close of business on 17-April-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|305.45p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|311.52p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 17-April-2018
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|200.92p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|201.07p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 17-April-2018
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|182.61p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|182.48p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 17-April-2018
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|103.13p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|103.34p
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 17-April-2018
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|139.11p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|139.27p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---