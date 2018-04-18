sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
18.04.2018 | 11:57
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invesco Asset Management Limited: Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 18

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 17-April-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue715.93p
INCLUDING current year revenue734.46p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue704.08p
INCLUDING current year revenue722.60p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
As at close of business on 17-April-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue528.14p
INCLUDING current year revenue531.21p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 17-April-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue388.67p
INCLUDING current year revenue394.47p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue384.74p
INCLUDING current year revenue390.54p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
As at close of business on 17-April-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue305.87p
INCLUDING current year revenue311.31p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 17-April-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1960.60p
INCLUDING current year revenue1983.72p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1910.97p
INCLUDING current year revenue1934.08p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc
As at close of business on 17-April-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue305.45p
INCLUDING current year revenue311.52p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 17-April-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue200.92p
INCLUDING current year revenue201.07p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 17-April-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue182.61p
INCLUDING current year revenue182.48p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 17-April-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue103.13p
INCLUDING current year revenue103.34p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 17-April-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue139.11p
INCLUDING current year revenue139.27p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

© 2018 PR Newswire