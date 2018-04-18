

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose sharply on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected inflation data sent the pound lower against the dollar and China said it would allow full foreign ownership of automakers in five years, ending restrictions that helped to fuel its dispute with Washington.



Easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula and China's surprise central bank move to lower the reserve requirement ratio for banks also boosted sentiment.



U.K. inflation hit a one-year low of 2.5 percent in March, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics. Analysts expected inflation to hold steady at 2 percent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 58 points or 0.81 percent at 7,284 in late opening deals after closing 0.4 percent higher the previous day.



Rio Tinto rallied nearly 3 percent after reporting a rise in first-quarter iron ore shipments.



Lloyds Banking Group edged down marginally after announcing it would cut 305 jobs and close 49 branches in the U.K.



CYBG shares plunged over 6 percent. The owner of Clydesdale Bank said it expects to set aside another 350 million pounds toward costs related to payment protection insurance.



Property development and investment company Hammerson jumped 2.5 percent. The company's board has withdrawn its backing for the takeover of smaller U.K. mall owner Intu.



