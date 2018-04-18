Berkeley Assets Pledges Support to Action for Children

LONDON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The private equity firm that is doing things differently in the world of finance has pledged to help change the lives of disadvantaged children and young people by becoming an official corporate charity partner of Action for Children.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678221/Berkeley_Assets.jpg )



Berkeley Assets, the multi-asset management firm that has quickly become known within the finance industry for its alternative approach to private equity and capital investments, has pledged to donate a fixed sum every year to the charity.

Action for Children is committed to making children's lives better: now, tomorrow and every day, and are supported by a range of leading organisations.

In 2017, the charity's 600 services supported more than 370,000 of the most disadvantaged children, young people and families across the UK.

With offices globally, the Berkeley Assets team will take an active role in events and fundraising activities, with staff members getting involved in volunteering opportunities where possible.

Mike Clark, Partner at Berkeley Assets, said: "When we got together with the team to discuss our intention to partner with a UK-based charity, there was an overwhelming sense of wanting to help those who are disadvantaged or who cannot easily help themselves. Children and young people who are dealing with some of the biggest challenges due to circumstances outside of their control are among the most vulnerable.

"It's a cliché to say, but it is a real privilege to be partnering with Action for Children and we hope to help them make a real difference to young lives."

Action for Children helps young people through fostering or adoption, and by intervening early to stop neglect and abuse. The charity's origins began in running children's homes and over the last 300 years, they have developed services for children that are proven to work. Evidence drives everything they do; they influence policy and advocate for change. They succeed by doing what's right, doing what's needed and doing what works for children.

Mary O'Hagan, Head of Corporate Engagement at Action for Children said: "We are delighted to be working with Berkeley Assets this year and are extremely grateful for their generous support. Their donation will help us in our goal of ensuring any child who needs help, gets help."

