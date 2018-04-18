eLocations Raises One Million Swiss Francs in Oversubscribed Seed Round

ZUG, Switzerland, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Swiss-based startup, disrupting the commercial real estate listing market, is bringing global prime retail locations such as Bahnhofstrasse, New Bond Street, 5th Avenue and Canton Road to the Blockchain.

eLocations.com, the global proptech startup - has successfully closed its seed round of one million Swiss francs from a group of independent, private global investors. Investment has come from the UK, Switzerland and Austria.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678709/eLocations_Logo.jpg )

Rents, premiums, key money, surrenders and property sale prices - nothing is as opaque as the real estate vacancy market when it comes to commercial properties on the world's high streets and in shopping centres. This is exactly what the young Zug-based prop-tech firm wants to change. The eLocations platform and technology brings greater transparency, driving efficiencies and releasing value for all parties, including landlords, tenants, buyers, sellers and brokers.

CEO and Founder Marc-Christian Riebe commented on the successful raise, "We are delighted to reach our CHF 1m target and officially close our seed round. We welcome many of the successful and highly experienced investors, joining our mission to democratize the commercial real estate sector. Our absolute focus is to free-up this incredible industry and allow it to reach its true potential through Blockchain technology. We see our work as a clear signpost for the commercial leasing market, allowing supply and demand forces to deliver more transparent, equitable and sustainable pricing models for real estate in prime locations right around the world."

eLocations aims to simplify leasing, management and buying decisions in the real estate sector on a global level by combining existing data sets and providing critical analytics for faster decision making. It also opens up the infinite potential of Blockchain technology. The project looks to disrupt the conventional listings sector by presenting clear, concise data sets, and by reducing unnecessary and time-consuming bureaucracy. Above all, with the business approach of organising the entire contract management for commercial properties onto the Blockchain, it will bring automation and momentum to the industry.

eLocations has caught the attention of investors from around the globe, among them top real estate players. The first investor is an Austria based entrepreneur who runs a 100 million Euro shopping centre related business. The second investor is the global head of real estate at one of the leading American investment banks. The third investor is a successful Swiss c-suite businessman with a retail and brand management background.

"Contract management is a real pain-point for global players", Riebe points out." It's particularly costly and prohibitively expensive." eLocations forecasts exceptionally attractive financial savings through the use of Blockchain technology. Contract documents that are paper-based today as well as centralized property listings would be exchanged for an eLocations Smart Contract to optimize day to day portfolio management, both decentralized and secured on the Blockchain.

eLocations forecasts a strong demand for the service, and now looks towards further investment into its technology, analytics and marketing programme.