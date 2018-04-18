The Fixed Income and Commodities markets in Genium INET are planned to open on Site B as follows: Order management is valid from CET 13:00. Trading will start at CET 13:15. Please observe that existing orders will be cancelled prior to pre-open.
Affected markets:
Nasdaq Nordic:
-- Nasdaq Nordic Fixed Income Derivatives -- Nasdaq Stockholm Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Copenhagen Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Helsinki Fixed Income
Nasdaq Baltic:
-- Nasdaq Riga Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Tallinn Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Vilnius Fixed Income
Nasdaq Commodities
-- Nasdaq Commodities
For trading information please contact:
Trading Operations + 46 8 405 7360 tradingoperations@nasdaq.com
For technical questions please contact:
Technical Support + 46 8 405 6750 technicalsupport@nasdaq.com
Affected markets:
Nasdaq Nordic:
-- Nasdaq Nordic Fixed Income Derivatives -- Nasdaq Stockholm Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Copenhagen Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Helsinki Fixed Income
Nasdaq Baltic:
-- Nasdaq Riga Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Tallinn Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Vilnius Fixed Income
Nasdaq Commodities
-- Nasdaq Commodities
For trading information please contact:
Trading Operations + 46 8 405 7360 tradingoperations@nasdaq.com
For technical questions please contact:
Technical Support + 46 8 405 6750 technicalsupport@nasdaq.com