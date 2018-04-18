

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Lagardère (LGDDF.PK) Wednesday said they entered into exclusive negotiations with Czech Media Invest for the sale of its magazine publishing titles in France. The transaction includes Elle magazine title, Elle France online, Version Femina, Art & Décoration, Télé 7 Jours, France Dimanche, Ici Paris and Public, but excludes, Elle brand with all of its international licenses, the News unit such as Europe 1, Paris Match, and Le Journal du Dimanche.The signing will be in the coming weeks.



The proceeds from these disposals and that of the international radio assets will be allocated to invest and develop Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail and content production.



Czech Media Invest has just signed the acquisition of the Lagardère group's radio assets in the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, and Romania. Czech Media Invest considers the employees as well as the experienced management of Lagardere press titles to be an important asset in the transaction.



