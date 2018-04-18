UK inflation fell more than expected last month to its lowest level in a year, which puts to bed the chances of more than one Bank of England rate hike this year. The consumer price index in March was up 2.5% compared to the same month last year, the Office of National Statistics revealed on Wednesday, the down from 2.7% the month before, where it was expected to stay, and the third fall since hitting a peak of 3.1% last November. Month on month, CPI was up just 0.1%, versus the 0.3% forecast ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...