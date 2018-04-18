Polymetal International issued its production results for the first quarter ended 31 March on Wednesday, reporting 295 Koz of gold equivalent production, a 5% year-on-year increase. The FTSE 250 company claimed strong performances at Albazino, Varvara, and Svetloye, which more than compensated for the grade-driven decline at Omolon. Gold production for the quarter improved 8% over the previous year to 214 Koz, while silver production declined 3% to 6.0 Moz. First quarter revenues were up 19% ...

