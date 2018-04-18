Hochschild Mining reported record first quarter attributable production in an update on Wednesday, with 4.7 million ounces of silver and 69,030 ounces of gold produced in the period. The FTSE 250 company said on an equivalency basis, that totalled 9.8 million silver equivalent ounces or 132,036 gold equivalent ounces. It said the strong performance was achieved despite the scheduled annual stoppage at San Jose. The value-accretive $14m hydraulic backfill project at San Jose was said to be on ...

