FTSE 250 housebuilder and urban regeneration partner Countryside Properties posted a 15% jump in first-half completions on Wednesday, but selling prices fell. In the six months to the end of March 2018, total completions rose to 1,655 from 1,437 in the same period a year ago. However, private average selling prices were down 11% to £392,000, with underlying sales growth of 3%. The net reservation rate was 0.87 compared to 0.89 and the company's forward order book declined to £327.6m from ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...