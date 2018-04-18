

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK inflation slowed to a one year-low in March, the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.5 percent year-on-year in March, slower than the 2.7 percent increase posted in February.



Inflation was forecast to remain unchanged at 2.7 percent. This was the weakest rate since March 2017, when prices gained 2.3 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in March, slower than the expected 0.3 percent.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, slowed to 2.3 percent from 2.4 percent a month ago.



Another report from ONS showed that output price inflation came in at 2.4 percent in March, down from 2.6 percent in February. Nonetheless, this was faster than the forecast of 2.3 percent.



Meanwhile, input price inflation accelerated to 4.2 percent from 3.8 percent in February. The expected rate was 4.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, output prices climbed 0.2 percent after staying flat in February. At the same time, input prices dropped 0.1 percent after falling 0.4 percent a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX