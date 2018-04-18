

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation accelerated in March albeit at a slower than initially estimated pace, final data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Inflation rose to 1.3 percent in March from 1.1 percent in February. The rate was revised down from 1.4 percent estimated on April 4.



Inflation continues to stay below the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent'.



However, core inflation that excludes the volatile prices of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, held steady at 1 percent, as initially estimated, in March.



Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 1 percent in March.



