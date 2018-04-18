

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British house price inflation moderated for the second successive month in February, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.



The house price index climbed 4.4 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 4.7 percent rise in January, which was revised down from a 4.9 percent increase reported earlier.



The average UK house price was GBP 225,000 in February, which was GBP 9,000 higher than in the same month of the prior year, while broadly unchanged from last month.



House price inflation in England alone was 4.1 percent in February. House prices grew 4.8 percent in Wales and a 6.2 percent rise seen in Scotland.



On a regional basis, London remained the region with the highest average house price at GBP 472,000, followed by the South East and the East of England.



On a monthly basis, house prices edged down 0.1 percent in February.



