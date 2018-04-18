Due to technical issues at the Exchange, the prices of the Bank Certificates for 18th of April 2018 will be published through this market message.



Please find the prices of the Bank certificates below.



Länsförsäkring Danske SBAB Swedba Handelsba Nordea SEB ar Bank Bank nk nken -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bank -0,55 -0,59 -0,55 -0,59 -0,59 -0,6 -0,62 Certificates 1M -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bank -0,53 -0,52 -0,55 -0,54 -0,54 -0,55 -0,54 Certificates 2M -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bank -0,47 -0,49 -0,5 -0,48 -0,48 -0,49 -0,5 Certificates 3M -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bank -0,38 -0,47 -0,4 -0,4 -0,4 -0,41 -0,41 Certificates 6M --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Angelica Nordberg, telephone +46 8 405 66 33



Angelica Nordberg



Nordic Fixed Income