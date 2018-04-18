The Italian oil giant has already identified 25 sites where the solar plants could be located. The projects are part of the company's €7 billion investment plan in Italy.Italian oil company, Eni has presented its Strategic Plan for the four-year period 2018-2021, which includes the construction of 220 MW of solar power plants at several of the group's industrial sites in Italy. These projects, the company said in its statement, are expected to start commercial operations in 2021 and to produce approximately 0.4 TWh per year. For the so-called Progetto Italia, it has already identified 25 industrial ...

