

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Continental stated that Exchange rate and inventory valuation effects will impact its earnings by around 150 million euros in the first half of 2018. The negative impact affects primarily the tire business. The adjusted operating result (adjusted EBIT) for first-quarter 2018 in the Rubber Group will be about 100 million euros lower than prior year.



For 2018, the outlook for the adjusted EBIT margin of the Rubber Group has been lowered from about 15% to more than 14%. For the corporation, this results in a decrease in the forecast of the adjusted EBIT margin from about 10.5% to more than 10%.



Continental will publish initial key data for first-quarter 2018 on the occasion of its Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 27, 2018.



