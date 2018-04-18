

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial orders declined in February on weak domestic demand, while industrial turnover recovered from January, the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.



Industrial orders dropped 0.6 percent month-on-month in February, but slower than January's 4.6 percent decrease. This was the second consecutive fall in orders.



Demand from domestic market were down 1.1 percent, while foreign orders edged up 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, growth in industrial orders eased sharply to 3.4 percent from 9.6 percent a month ago.



Data showed that industrial turnover rebounded 0.5 percent in February from January, when it fell 2.9 percent. Year-on-year, turnover grew at a slower pace of 3.4 percent after rising 5.3 percent.



