The European market for food emulsifiers is projected to register an estimated CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. The trend for natural emulsifiers offers huge potential in the emulsifier market, like beeswax, lanolin, lecithin, and saponin. Notably, the important parameter is that the system attains natural certification from a renowned body, such as Ecocert.

A rapidly rising population and greater levels of urbanization, globally, have boosted demand for processed food products, thus driving the demand for food ingredients. Food emulsifier manufacturers are observing an increased demand from food manufacturers to preserve the freshness, safety, taste, appearance, and texture of processed foods. All food emulsifiers are required to be approved by the appropriate authorities, and organizations must ensure strict limits on added amounts and types of emulsifiers in processed foods.

Food emulsifiers are used in various food applications, which include functional foods, bakery and confectionary (accounting for the maximum share in usage of emulsifiers), dairy products, convenience foods, and meat products. The growing importance of convenience is driving the food choice, which in turn, is driving the demand for convenience food, globally.

The UK food emulsifier market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom generate a large portion of the revenues, due to the existing awareness among consumers and producers for food emulsifiers, and have gained popularity in the working-class section for its low calorific values and high nutrition.

AAK

Archer Daniels Midland

BASF

Cargill Inc.

DuPont

Estelle Chemicals

Ingredion Inc.

Kerry Group

Lonza Group

Palsgaard

Purato

Riken Vitamin

Royal DSM

Stepan Company

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Key Findings

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

8. Appendix

