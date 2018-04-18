

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Textron Inc. (TXT) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $189 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $101 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $3.29 billion from $3.09 billion last year.



Textron Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $189 Mln. vs. $101 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.72 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.29 Bln vs. $3.09 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.95 - $3.15



