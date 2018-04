BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation increased slightly in March, Statistics Austria reported Wednesday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 1.9 percent in March from 1.8 percent in February.



Similarly, EU harmonized inflation increased to 2.1 percent from 1.9 percent a month ago.



Cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 1.8 percent and housing, water and electricity charges gained 2 percent. Household equipment and maintenance charges climbed 2.6 percent, while communication cost dropped 3.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices advanced 0.6 percent in March and the harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 0.9 percent.



