NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 549300MS535KC2WH4082 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at close of business on 17 April 2018 were: 1506.98p Capital only and including debt at par value 1499.44p Capital only and including debt at fair value 1531.54p Including current year income and debt at par value 1524.00p Including current year income and debt at fair value Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury shares is 47,879,792. The total amount of ordinary shares held in treasury is 2,113,731. 3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3). 4. Effective 17th April 2018 the Company will pay an investment management fee calculated at a rate of 0.60% on the first £750 million of total assets less current liabilities, reducing to 0.50% thereafter; and a performance fee will no longer be paid. The change has been backdated to the beginning of the Company's accounting year, 1st March 2018. This change in fee structure has contributed to an increase of 4.14p (00.27%) in the Company's net asset value as at 17th April 2018.