

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RELX Group announced, for the full year, it will deliver underlying growth in revenue and in adjusted operating profit, together with growth in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis.



RELX Group said the simplification of its dual parent holding company structure is in progress, and the Group intends to seek shareholder approval at meetings to be held by the two parent companies in June, with completion expected in third quarter 2018.



