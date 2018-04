WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's average gross wages and salaries grew more than expected in March, the Central Statistical Office said Wednesday.



Average gross wages and salaries increased 6.7 percent year-on-year in March, bigger than the expected 6.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, average gross wages climbed 6.2 percent versus the expected growth of 6.1 percent.



