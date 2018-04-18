Nasdaq Nordic INET markets will follow the below opening procedure.



Trading will start on Site B with an opening auction at CET 14:00 followed by an uncross at CET 14:10 CET. Please observe that existing orders will be cancelled prior to pre-open.



The Danish UCITS segment (DKEQ UTC) will open at CET 14:45.



Affected markets:



Nasdaq Nordic:



-- Nasdaq Stockholm Equity -- Nasdaq Copenhagen Equity -- Nasdaq Helsinki Equity -- Nasdaq Iceland Equity and Fixed income



Nasdaq Baltic:



-- Nasdaq Riga Equity -- Nasdaq Tallinn Equity -- Nasdaq Vilnius Equity



For trade and technical questions please contact:



Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 6410 operator@nasdaq.com