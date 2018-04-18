Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Idera Pharma Announces Clinical Development Support Agreement with Pillar Partners Foundation

Stock Monitor: Neuralstem Post Earnings Reporting

Pillar Partners Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Pillar Partners, a private investment group committed, under the management of Youssef El Zein and Abude Umari, to the development of proprietary biotechnologies that address large unmet medical needs. Pillar Partners Foundation has made numerous charitable contributions to pioneering medical research in the fields of innate immunity and gene therapy, and to the advancement of the clinical development of immuno-oncology.

The Agreement

Under the terms of the agreement Pillar Partners will provide direct funding to support Idera's three investigator initiated clinical trials to further strategically expand the clinical research of IMO-2125, Idera's toll-like receptor (TLR) 9 agonist into broader melanoma populations and other solid tumors. IMO-2125 received a Fast Track Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2017 for the treatment of PD-1 refractory melanoma, in combination with ipilimumab, as well as an Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for the treatment of melanoma stages IIb to IV.

Idera is currently enrolling a Phase-3 (ILLUMINATE-301) trial of intratumoral administration of IMO-2125, in combination with ipilimumab, in patients with anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma.

Details of the Three Trials

The three trials within the terms of this agreement are:

A Phase-1/2 open label study of intratumoral IMO-2125, in combination with intratumoral ipilimumab and IV nivolumab, in a protocol open to multiple tumor types, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and urothelial carcinoma. The principal investigator initiating this trial is Aurélien Marabelle, MD, PhD, Clinical Director of the Cancer Immunotherapy Program at Institut Gustave Roussy, Villejuif, France.

A Phase-2 study of intratumoral IMO-2125, in combination with IV pembrolizumab, in patients with NSCLC. The principal investigator initiating this trial is Arafat Tfayli, MD, FRCP, Professor of Clinical Medicine, Director of Research, NK Basile Cancer Institute, American University of Beirut Medical Center, Beirut, Lebanon.

A Phase-2 placebo-controlled study of intradermal administration of IMO-2125 in patients with T3/T4 primary melanoma, scheduled to undergo a combined re-excision and sentinel node biopsy procedure. The principal investigators initiating this trial are Bas Koster, MD; Fons van den Eertwegh MD, PhD; and Tanja de Gruijl, PhD, who is Professor of Translational Tumor Immunology and Co-Director of the Cancer Immunology Program at the VU University Medical Center, Cancer Center Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Idera is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical organization focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States.

Idera uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology. The Company is also developing IDRA-008 apolipoprotein C-III gene target for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; nucleic acid chemistry compound for renal target; and IMO-9200 for treating non-malignant gastro-intestinal disorders. Idera was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 17, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Idera Pharma's stock marginally dropped 0.56%, ending the trading session at $1.76.

Volume traded for the day: 566.77 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Idera Pharma's market cap was at $329.60 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors