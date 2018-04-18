Active-Investors: Wired News - Group 1 Automotive Expands Presence in Brazil by Acquiring New Toyota Market Area in São Paulo

Stock Monitor: CarMax Post Earnings Reporting

Acquired Business will Operate as T-Drive Toyota Alphaville

The acquisition of the new Toyota sales territory was triggered by the purchase of selected assets of Toyota Alpha Trevo Automoveis Ltd, an existing Toyota dealership in the western São Paulo suburb of Alphaville. Under Group 1, the business will operate as T-Drive Toyota Alphaville and is expected to generate $45 million in annualized revenues. Pursuant to the acquisition, Group 1 has been awarded several additional new Toyota points of representation within the São Paulo metropolitan market. T-Drive Toyota Alphaville becomes Group 1's fourth Toyota dealership in Brazil with operations commencing on April 16, 2018.

Acquisition will Provide a Large Toyota Operating Footprint throughout Brazil's Largest City

Commenting on the acquisition, Earl J. Hesterberg, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Group 1, mentioned that Toyota is the largest brand partner for the Company overall and that Group 1 is happy to significantly expand its relationship in Brazil. Hesterberg added that the Company sees great growth potential for its existing stores, and believes the new opportunities associated with this acquisition will provide a large Toyota operating footprint for Group 1 throughout Brazil's largest city.

Relocation to a Much Larger Facility with Freeway Visibility will Enable Group 1 to Double its Revenues

The Company is also expanding and relocating one of its key São Paulo Honda dealerships located in the suburb of São Bernardo do Campo. Group 1 is the largest retailer of Honda vehicles in Brazil and operates 4 dealerships in the greater São Paulo metropolitan area. The relocation to a much larger facility with freeway visibility will enable the Company to double its revenues for this dealership in a fairly short period of time. Group 1 operates 17 dealerships in Brazil, which includes 7 existing brands (BMW, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, MINI, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota).

Group 1's Recent Acquisition Deal

On January 29, 2018, the Company expanded its business presence in the El Paso, Texas market with the acquisition of 2 new dealerships. The dealerships were Audi El Paso and Subaru El Paso, and were expected to generate approximately $65 million in annualized revenues. The acquisition expanded Group 1's total representation in El Paso to 7 automotive franchises (Audi, BMW, Buick, Ford, GMC, MINI, and Subaru) and 1 collision center.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Group 1 is a Fortune 500 automotive retailer and leading operator in the automotive retailing industry. The Company has grown to become the third largest dealership group in the United States, and has also expanded into the United Kingdom and Brazil.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 17, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Group 1 Automotive's stock advanced 1.87%, ending the trading session at $64.81.

Volume traded for the day: 241.44 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Group 1 Automotive's market cap was at $1.37 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 9.90.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.60%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Auto Dealerships industry. This sector was up 1.4% at the end of the session.

