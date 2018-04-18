

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - US Bancorp (USB) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.60 billion, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $1.39 billion, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $5.47 billion from $5.29 billion last year.



US Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.60 Bln. vs. $1.39 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.96 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q1): $5.47 Bln vs. $5.29 Bln last year.



