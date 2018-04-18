

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output fell for the second straight month in February, Eurostat reported Wednesday.



Construction output declined 0.5 percent month-on-month, slower than the 0.8 percent decrease in January.



The decline was caused by a 1.7 percent fall in civil engineering, while building gained 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, growth in construction output eased sharply in February, to 0.4 percent from 6.9 percent in January.



Output of civil engineering contracted 4.6 percent. At the same time, building output gained 1.7 percent.



In the EU28, construction output fell 0.8 percent on month and decreased 0.1 percent annually in February.



