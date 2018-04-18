Azuri recognised as one of Europe's leading private companies for technology and innovation

Azuri Technologies, a leading commercial provider of PayGo Solar Home Systems for rural off-grid homes, was named in the Red Herring Top 100 Europe. A prestigious list honouring the year's most promising private technology ventures from the European business region.

The Red Herring editorial team selected the most innovative companies from a pool of hundreds from across Europe. The nominees were evaluated on a quantitative and qualitative criterion, which included disruptive impact, market footprint, proof of concept, financial performance, technology innovation, social value, quality of management, execution of strategy, and integration into their respective industries.

"In 2018, selecting the top achievers was by no means a small feat," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "In fact, we had the toughest time in years because so many entrepreneurs had crossed significant milestones so early in the European tech ecosystem. But after much thought, rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across Europe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Azuri Technologies embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Azuri Technologies should be proud of its accomplishment, as the competition was very strong."

The Red Herring Top 100 Europe award were selected based upon their technological innovation, management strength, market size, investor record, customer acquisition, and financial health. During the months leading up to the announcement, Red Herring reviewed over 1200 companies from numerous industries.

Azuri Technologies CEO, Simon Bransfield Garth comments: "We are delighted to be recognised by Red Herring for our innovative technology and our social impact."

About Azuri Technologies Ltd.

Azuri Technologies is a leading commercial provider of PayGo Solar Home Systems to rural off-grid communities. With the widest reach of any provider across East and West Africa, Azuri is leveraging solar and mobile technology to allow users in 12 different countries to access renewable, distributed power on a pay-as-you-go basis. Azuri has offices in Nairobi (Kenya), Lagos (Nigeria), and Cambridge (U.K.), with regional offices in Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), Lusaka, (Zambia) and Kampala (Uganda).

For more information, please visit: www.azuri-technologies.com

