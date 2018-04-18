

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.58 billion, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $1.84 billion, or $1.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $11.08 billion from $9.75 billion last year.



Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.58 Bln. vs. $1.84 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.45 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.25 -Revenue (Q1): $11.08 Bln vs. $9.75 Bln last year.



