Shares in Dignity surged on Wednesday after the funeral services provider said full-year results are likely to be ahead of current market expectations despite volatility, as more people than initially thought went for its premium funeral packages. In a trading update for the first quarter, Dignity said the trend highlighted in the preliminary results in March has continued, with overall deaths up 8% to 181,000. The number of deaths in the first seven weeks was up 7% on the prior year. Dignity ...

