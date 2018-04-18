Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Makes a Revised Bid to Acquire Lasalle Hotel Properties

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) ("PEB"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PEB as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On April 16, 2018, the Company announced that it has made a revised non-binding offer to acquire LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO) ("LHO"). The revised cash plus stock offer is now valued approximately $3.6 billion. LHO's Board had rejected PEB's initial unsolicited offer made in March 2018. PEB expects that the transaction has the potential to create an industry leader of high-quality independent and branded hotels in the US. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and LaSalle Hotel Properties most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out fantastic reports on these companies that are now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PEB

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=LHO

Key highlights of PEB's new offer

PEB made the revised offer via a letter to LHO's Board of Trustees on April 13, 2018. In the revised bid, PEB has offered to acquire all outstanding shares of LHO at $31.75 per share. PEB is offering a fixed exchange of 0.8944 PEB share for each LHO's share based on PEB's share price of $35.50 at the close of trading on April 13, 2018. The revised bid offers $1.75 more for each LHO's share which is 5.8% higher when compared to PEB's earlier offer made in March 2018. To make it more attractive to shareholders of LHO, PEB has offered to give them the option of receiving up to 15% of the offer in cash, subject to pro-ration. PEB has also offered to assume or repay LHO's term loans and first mortgage loans. LHO's shareholders are expected to own 50% interest in the merged company and benefit from PEB's dividend payment history. LHO currently pays an annual dividend of $0.92 to its shareholders which could increase to approximately $1.36 based on PEB's current dividend trend.

The offer is not dependent on any financing conditions and PEB is prepared to close the deal within 10 working days of LHO signing the final agreement. PEB is open to providing a "Go Shop" option to LHO as part of the bid but with a 10-day exclusivity period. PEB has proposed that the merged Company's Board of Trustees will have three independent trustees from each company plus the inclusion of Jon E. Bortz.

PEB has requested a personal meeting with LHO's team members for discussions on matters related to due diligence and negotiation

Commenting on the revised offer, Jon E. Bortz, Chairman, President and CEO of PEB, said:

"This revised offer demonstrates our strong commitment to bringing these two similar companies together… Our revised offer provides LaSalle's shareholders with a materially larger premium, the flexibility to determine their mix of consideration, and a governance structure that includes board representation drawn from both companies."

PEB's Rationale behind Offer

PEB believes although each company has a high quality of hotel properties, the merger would be able to create a financially strong entity with a vast selection of independent and branded hotels and resorts in and around key urban markets in the US. The merged entity is expected to have strong cash flow and financial flexibility and strength. This will translate to better and stable dividend for shareholders. The greater financial strength will allow it to have better negotiation power with management companies, brands, and vendors. Since both companies are from the same sector, the integration process after the merger will be much smoother. Overall, PEB believes the merged company will be able to have a better growth the financial stability than on a standalone basis.

LHO's reaction

LHO has confirmed the receipt of the revised unsolicited takeover bid from PEB and has indicated that its Board of Trustees will review PEB's revised offer. LHO's Board will take a decision keeping in mind the best interest of the Company and its stakeholders. In the meanwhile, LHO has asked its shareholders to refrain from taking any action till its Board reaches a decision.

LHO's Board had earlier rejected PEB's first unsolicited non-binding takeover bid in late March 2018. LHO believed that PEB's proposal undervalued LHO's properties and its potential for future growth. The Company believes that its current strategy and financial performance are aimed at creating value for its shareholders and it is better equipped to drive the Company's future growth compared to PEB's proposed takeover plans.

About LaSalle Hotel Properties

LHO is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust (REIT) and owns 41 hotels. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping, and repositioning upscale and luxury, full-service hotels located in convention, resort and major urban business markets. The LHO properties are upscale, full-service hotels, with approximately 10,400 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. It also has strategic tie-ups with premier lodging companies.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

PEB is a publicly traded REIT that is focused on acquiring and investing in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels in 9 states and the District of Columbia, with a total of 6,973 guest rooms.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 17, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's stock was slightly up 0.22%, ending the trading session at $35.80.

Volume traded for the day: 1.50 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 764.22 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 20.66%

After yesterday's close, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's market cap was at $2.45 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 29.81.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.25%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Hotel/Motel industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors