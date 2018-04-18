Borger, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2018) - Molori Energy Inc. (TSXV: MOL) (OTCQB: MOLOF) ("Molori" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is selling oil produced from its Red Cave well, the Thompson 23-1R ("The well").

The well was completed earlier this year following which the well was logged with the logs showing a hydrocarbon pay zone of approximately 40 feet across the 300 foot Red Cave zone. In January 2018, Molori's Borger-based operational team completed a large-scale water frac on the well. An initial production (IP) rate of approximately 28 boepd* was achieved. Molori's ability to access light oil from the Red Cave demonstrates proof of concept of Molori's thesis on the productivity of the Red Cave Formation.

Having completed an extensive analysis on the production patterns from the well, Molori's technical team has gleaned that revising its completion technique will achieve increased production rates. Future wells will include ball drops during the pre-frac breakdown and again during the water fracture treatments to divert the fluid and frac sand to treat the entire zone more uniformly. In addition, resin sand will be used during the tail of the job to reduce the amount of sand flow back during early production. It is expected that these fracture treatment changes will significantly enhance flow from the Red Cave formation in future wells.

Commented Joel Dumaresq, CEO of Molori: "Over 18 months ago Molori commissioned and has now completed what we believe to be the largest and most extensive evaluation of the shallow Red Cave formation ever undertaken. Dozens of well logs have been accumulated and analyzed resulting in a strong understanding of this "virgin" and previously poorly understood hydrocarbon bearing formation. Now, Molori has validated its thesis by drilling into the Red Cave and discovering oil on its existing acreage. With this data in hand, Molori is now moving to complete upon its next phase of land acquisition, capitalizing upon its proprietary knowledge of the Red Cave ribbon of oil."

The Company is now moving forward with its plan to drill the remaining appraisal wells. The remaining well locations will be strategically focused upon sections of land situated within as little as 350 feet of Adam's Affiliates Red Cave development where Adam's Affiliates have succeeded in the past two years in drilling over 50 oil wells all of which have been discoveries and where typical IP rates have been greater than 40 boepd with standard EUR's ("Estimated Ultimate Recovery") of 40,000 boe.

Molori is also very pleased to announce that the Company has been selected to the "TSX Venture Top 50". The TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the strongest companies on TSX Venture Exchange by share price, trading volume and market capitalization. The winning companies have seen tremendous growth over the past year, offered remarkable return to their shareholders and are actively traded in the market.About MoloriMolori Energy Inc. is an oil and gas production company with current operations in the Texas Panhandle West Field. The focus of the Company's exploration and development arm is the underdeveloped Red Cave formation, where Molori has engaged in a broad drilling program to assess and develop its acreage. Molori's business model is to deliver sustainable growth in shareholder value by focusing on exploiting its existing reserves, commercializing and developing discoveries and pursuing selective acquisitions.Molori's operating team, based in Borger, Texas have extensive experience in the oil and gas industry in the Texas Panhandle. The Company believes that the area represents a significant hydrocarbon basin in a well-developed region. By employing leading-edge exploration and frac techniques, Molori believes that the Company is well positioned to increase its production and reserves and further benefit from the opportunities that exist in the Texas Panhandle region.Joel DumaresqCEO and DirectorMolori Energy Inc.(604) 336 3193joel@molorienergy.comwww.molorienergy.comFor further information, please visit the Company's website at www.molorienergy.com or contact