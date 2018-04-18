Trading in Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB's paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is April 23, 2018.



Short name: MACK BTA B --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010920694 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 151366 ---------------------------



