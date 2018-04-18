The Nasdaq Nordic Index and Equity Derivatives markets in Genium INET are planned to open in Site B as follows: Order management (pre-open) is valid from CET 14:00. Trading will start at CET 14:10. Please observe that existing orders will be cancelled prior to pre-open. Combo orders will be cancelled during pre-open.



Affected markets:



Nasdaq Nordic:



-- Nasdaq Nordic Index- and Equity Derivatives



For trading information please contact:



Trading Operations + 46 8 405 7360 tradingoperations@nasdaq.com



For technical questions please contact:



Technical Support + 46 8 405 6750 technicalsupport@nasdaq.com