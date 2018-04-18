Active-Investors: Free Research Report as United Natural Foods' Quarterly Sales Jumped 10.6% and Adjusted EPS Surged 42.0%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) ("UNF"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=UNFI. The Company reported its second quarter fiscal 2018 operating and financial results on March 08, 2018. The organic and specialty foods distributor outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the second quarter of the fiscal year 2018, UNF's net sales increased 10.6% to $2.53 billion from $2.29 billion in Q2 FY17. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $2.45 billion.

During Q2 FY18, UNF's gross margin was 14.70%, reflecting a drop of 39 basis points compared to the year ago same period, primarily due to a shift in customer mix, where sales growth with lower margin customers outpaced growth with other customers, coupled with an increase in inbound freight costs.

For Q2 FY18, UNF's total operating expenses increased $32.6 million to $331.3 million, or 13.11% of net sales, compared to $298.7 million, or 13.07% of net sales, in Q2 FY17. The Company's reported quarter operating expenses included restructuring and impairment expenses of approximately $11.2 million, primarily due to charges related to the Company's Earth Origins Market retail business. Excluding these restructuring and impairment charges, UNF's adjusted operating expenses were $320.1 million, or 12.66% of net sales, in Q2 FY18. The decrease in adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of net sales was primarily driven by the leveraging of fixed costs on increased net sales.

During Q2 FY18, UNF's operating income fell 13.1% to $40.2 million compared to $46.3 million in Q2 FY17. Excluding the restructuring and impairment charges, the Company's adjusted operating income was $51.4 million in Q2 FY18, up 11.2% on a y-o-y basis. UNF's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were $73.3 million in Q2 FY18, up 8.5% from $67.5 million in Q2 FY17.

During Q2 FY18, UNF recorded a provisional one-time non-cash net tax benefit of $21.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, representing the estimated impact of the remeasurement of US net deferred tax liabilities based on the new lower corporate income tax rate contemplated by the Tax Act. In addition, the Company realized a cash and earnings benefit of $7.3 million resulting from the 21% federal statutory rate reduction, which went into effect on January 01, 2018. As a result, the Company's effective tax rate decreased to a negative rate of 38.4% in Q2 FY18 from a positive rate of 39.4% in Q2 FY17.

For Q2 FY18, UNF's net income totaled $50.5 million, or $0.99 per diluted common share, compared to $25.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, in Q2 FY17. The ongoing benefit of the 21% federal tax rate resulting from the passage of the Tax Act contributed approximately $0.14 per diluted common share in the reported quarter.

Excluding the restructuring and impairment charges and the provisional one-time tax benefit resulting from the Tax Act, UNF's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) surged 42.0% to $0.71 compared to $0.21 in Q2 FY17. The Company's EPS beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.53.

Cash Matters

For Q2 FY18, UNF's cash flow from operations was $36.9 million and capital expenditures were $10.3 million, resulting in a free cash flow of $26.6 million. The Company's cash flow from operations was $104.2 million and capital expenditure was $13.5 million, resulting in free cash flow of $90.7 million for Q2 FY18.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, ending July 28, 2018, UNF is forecasting net sales to be in the band of approximately $10.01 billion to $10.16 billion compared to the previous estimates of $9.84 billion to $10.00 billion, reflecting an increase of between 8.0% to 9.5% on a y-o-y basis. The Company raised its EPS forecasts to a range of approximately $3.27 to $3.35 versus the earlier guidance of $2.72 to $2.80, and reflecting a growth of approximately 27.7% to 30.9% on a y-o-y basis. UNF is projecting adjusted EPS to be in the band of approximately $3.06 to $3.14, reflecting an increase of approximately 19.5% to 22.7% on a y-o-y basis.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 17, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, United Natural Foods' stock advanced 2.00%, ending the trading session at $45.42.

Volume traded for the day: 258.13 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.23%; previous six-month period - up 12.20%; and past twelve-month period - up 7.66%

After yesterday's close, United Natural Foods' market cap was at $2.30 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 17.17.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Food Wholesale industry. This sector was up 1.4% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors