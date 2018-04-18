sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

56,40 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 806919 ISIN: BE0003754687 Ticker-Symbol: IJX 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
18.04.2018 | 13:41
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Vastned Retail Belgium publishes the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of May 18, 2018

Regulated real estate company Vastned Retail Belgium publishes today the convocation and agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of May 18, 2018 at 10.00 am at the registered office, Generaal Lemanstraat 74, 2600 Berchem.

Full press release:

VRB-2018-BAV-EN (http://hugin.info/137399/R/2184849/844301.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Vastned Retail Belgium via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)