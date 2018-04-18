Breaking Data Corp.: GIVEMESPORT Hires Former President of International at VICE Media Rick Waterlow as Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breaking Data Corp. (TSXV:BKD) (OTCQX:BKDCF) ("Breaking Data" or the "Company"), a technology provider of semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing and owner of GIVEMESPORT, a leading next generation sports media company, announced today the appointment of Rick Waterlow as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Rick will directly oversee company-wide expanding data, media and tech operations.

Mr. Waterlow joins from digital and TV business VICE Media, where he was President of International, responsible for overseeing the operations of more than 40 offices worldwide with a combined revenue of nearly one billion dollars. In addition, he was instrumental, as part of the team responsible for the growth of VICE across Europe and internationally, holding several senior positions including European finance director and Chief Operating Officer during his eight years with the youth media pioneer.

GIVEMESPORT and Breaking Data chief executive Nick Thain said: "It's great to be able to bring an executive of Rick's caliber into the business to help us drive our continued growth and expansion across digital media, tech and the foray into new synergistic business opportunities as well. Rick's experience will be a huge asset to GIVEMESPORT and Breaking Data and we are very happy to welcome him."

Rick Waterlow said, "I'm joining GIVEMESPORT at an exciting time for the Company as we integrate data, tech, sport innovation to provide a most unique value proposition to both our clients and our audience. I'm pleased to be part of a team with huge ambition and the ability to understand consumers and audiences at a detailed level."

In conjunction with Mr. Waterlow's hiring he has been granted 400,000 options at an exercise price of $1.11, with vesting over 3 years and expiring in April 2028.

About Breaking Data Corp.

www.breakingdatacorp.com/ (http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/)

Breaking Data Corp. is a technology provider of a range of Artificial Intelligence services including; semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing ("NLP"). The Company's technology platform has many practical applications, in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in massive media and data rich settings. The Company's showcase app, BreakingSports, utilizes semantic machine learning and NLP to track social media in a fully automated, real-time manner for significant sports information and events and distributes summarized information through real-time push notifications to consumers.

