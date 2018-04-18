Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Burlington Stores' Q4 Growth Beat Estimates

Stock Monitor: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Burlington Stores reported net sales of $1.94 billion in Q4 FY17, which were above the $1.69 billion recorded in Q4 FY16. The Company's net sales numbers topped market forecasts of $1.88 billion. The Company's quarterly net sales growth was driven by a 5.9% comparable store sales growth. Furthermore, the Company's other revenues were $7.44 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $6.59 million in Q4 FY16.

The discount retailer's net income came in at $240.70 million, or $3.47 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $125.56 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Excluding the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) enacted in 2017, the Company's adjusted net earnings were $2.17 per diluted share in Q4 FY17 compared to $1.78 per diluted share in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected the Company to report adjusted net earnings of $2.09 per diluted share in Q4 FY17.

During FY17, the Burlington, New Jersey-based Company's net sales were $6.08 billion, rising 9.3% from $5.57 billion a year ago. The Company's net income stood at $384.85 million, or $5.48 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $215.87 million, or $3.01 per diluted share, recorded in FY16. Moreover, after adjusting for the one-time expense attributable to the TCJA, the Company's adjusted net earnings were $4.37 per diluted share in FY17 compared to $3.24 per diluted share in FY16.

Operating Metrics

For Q4 FY17, the Company's cost of sales was $1.12 billion compared to $981.21 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $525.25 million compared to $461.69 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's total costs and expenses also increased to $1.72 billion during Q4 FY17 from $1.50 billion in the last year's same quarter. The Company's income before income tax expenses came in at $222.83 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $190.53 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were $297.98 million in Q4 FY17, rising from $254.92 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Matters and Balance Sheet

Burlington Stores generated net cash from operating activities of $607.25 million in FY17 compared to $615.92 million in FY16. The Company had cash and cash equivalents worth $133.29 million at the close of its books on February 03, 2018, versus $81.60 million as on January 28, 2017. The Company decreased its long-term borrowings during the fiscal year, which stood at $1.11 billion as on February 03, 2018, compared to $1.13 billion as on January 28, 2017. Furthermore, the Company had merchandise inventories to the tune of $752.56 million as on February 03, 2018, versus $701.89 million as on January 28, 2017.

Share Buyback

During Q4 FY17, the Company repurchased 457,528 shares of its common stock for $52 million, totaling approximately 3 million shares repurchased for $282 million in FY17. Furthermore, as of February 03, 2018, the Company had $217 million remaining on its current share repurchase authorization.

Outlook

In its earnings guidance for the full year FY18, the Company forecasts total sales growth, excluding the 53rd week, to be in the range of 9% to 10%; and comparable store sales to increase in the band of 2% to 3%. The Company's adjusted EPS is forecasted to be in the range of $5.73 to $5.83 for FY18, while its adjusted EPS, excluding the estimated impact of the TCJA and the accounting for stock-based compensation, is anticipated to be in the range of $4.71 to $4.81.

For Q1 FY18, the Company's total sales is estimated to increase in the range of 9.5% to 10.5%, while comparable store sales are anticipated to increase in the band of 2% to 3%. Moreover, the Company's adjusted EPS are expected to be between $1.05 and $1.09 for Q1 FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 17, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Burlington Stores' stock was marginally up 0.99%, ending the trading session at $139.36.

Volume traded for the day: 1.25 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 927.67 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 9.74%; previous three-month period - up 15.30%; past twelve-month period - up 52.24%; and year-to-date - up 13.27%

After yesterday's close, Burlington Stores' market cap was at $9.56 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 33.41.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Discount, Variety Stores industry. This sector was up 1.4% at the end of the session.

