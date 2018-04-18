Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Bonanza Creek Energy's Q4 Results Outshone Forecasts

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BCEI. The Company posted its financial results on March 14, 2018, for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017 (Q4 FY17) and for the full fiscal year 2017 (FY17). The Company's operating net revenues grew 6% on a y-o-y basis to eclipse market expectations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 FY17, Bonanza Creek Energy's operating net revenues increased to $50.19 million from the $47.27 million recorded at the end of Q4 FY16. The Company's total revenue numbers for the reported quarter outperformed market expectations of $46.47 million. During Q4 FY17, an oil-weighted growth from wells and increased commodity prices resulted in a growth in quarterly revenues of 6% y-o-y, despite the 19% decrease in production volumes from the prior year.

The independent oil and gas Company reported a net loss of $5.77 million, or $0.28 loss per diluted common share, in Q4 FY17 compared to a net loss of $67.33 million, or $1.37 loss per diluted common share, in Q4 FY16. The Company posted an adjusted net income of $8.27 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 versus an adjusted net loss of $27.94 million, or $0.57 loss per diluted share, in the previous year's comparable quarter. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected the Company to report an adjusted net income of $0.38 per diluted share.

For the full year FY17, Bonanza Creek Energy's total revenues stood at $192.12 million compared to $195.30 million in FY16. The Company's net loss was $2.36 million, or $0.20 loss per diluted common share, during FY17 versus a net loss of $198.95 million, or $4.04 loss per diluted common share, in FY16. Moreover, the Company reported an adjusted net income of $24.09 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to an adjusted net loss of $75.39 million, or $1.53 loss per diluted share, in FY16.

Operating Metrics

The Denver, Colorado-based Company's lease operating expenses increased to $10.07 million during Q4 FY17 from $9.74 million in the past year's corresponding quarter. The Company incurred gas plant and midstream operating expenses of $3.31 million in Q4 FY17 versus $2.63 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's general and administrative (G&A) expenses were $11.36 million during the reported quarter versus $27.47 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's total operating expenses decreased to $42.00 million during the reported quarter from $95.69 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, the Company reported an income from operations of $8.19 million compared to a loss from operations of $48.42 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, and exploration expenses (EBITDAX) stood at $21.63 million in Q4 FY17, rising from $14.55 million in the year ago same period.

Cash Matters and Balance Sheet

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Bonanza Creek Energy generated net cash provided by operating activities of $16.16 million versus $16.02 million in the prior year's comparable quarter. The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance stood at $12.71 million as on December 31, 2017, compared to $80.57 million at the close of books as on December 31, 2016.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 17, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Bonanza Creek Energy's stock slightly rose 0.56%, ending the trading session at $26.80.

Volume traded for the day: 152.36 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Bonanza Creek Energy's market cap was at $559.85 million.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Independent Oil & Gas industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

