London, UK - 18 April 2018 -- LEH Pharma Ltd, a leading provider of revolutionary ocular implants for macular disorders, provides an update on progress following the commercial launch in November 2017 of its EyeMax lens, a unique, proven and patented product marketed internationally for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). EyeMax is currently being implanted by c.100 surgeons in over 25 countries around the world, with the recent addition of Australia and Ecuador.



Launched in November 2017, the EyeMax lens is the latest in LEH Pharma's iolAMD range of lenses and is unique in its ability to improve vision in patients at all stages of both dry and stable wet AMD. It is estimated that 200 million patients will be living with AMD worldwide by 2020(1). The product's innovative technology enables it to be delivered through a simple cataract surgery, providing a differentiated clinician and customer experience and making it more accessible to a larger addressable population than other products. The product is CE-marked and approved for sale in 34 countries across Europe and internationally.



LEH Pharma believes that the US presents a significant opportunity, potentially enabling access to an additional 6.1 million AMD patients. The Company is currently exploring the process of gaining approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.



The Company anticipates that more than 6,000 patients will receive an EyeMax implant during the course of 2018, representing a 0.5% share of the European market, which it aims to increase to 2.5% worldwide by 2022(2).



Dr Bobby Qureshi, Founder and CEO of LEH Pharma, said: 'This is an exciting period for LEH Pharma as we continue the international roll-out of the ground breaking EyeMax lens, which we believe has the potential to improve the quality of life of millions of patients with AMD worldwide. In the coming period we and the Board will remain focused on expanding the international reach of our products and services, and creating additional relationships with world-leading surgeons and ophthalmology specialists across the globe.'



(1) www.iapb.org/resources/global-prevalence-of-age-related-macular- degeneration-and-disease-burden-projection-for-2020-and-2040-a-systematic- review-and-meta-analysis (2) Excluding add-on lens; comprising 10% in EU, 2.5% in US and 1% in RoW.



About LEH Pharma LEH Pharma is a leading provider of revolutionary ocular implants for macular disorders. Its disruptive lens technology, which is unique, proven and patented, is currently marketed internationally for the treatment of stable wet and dry AMD. The Company was formed in 2011 by a group of pioneering surgeons, and is supported by a network of world-leading ophthalmologists and scientists. For more information, please visit LEH Pharma's website at www.lehpharma.com



About EyeMax EyeMax is a revolutionary breakthrough for AMD sufferers and is the only adequate solution for the treatment of both the stable wet and dry form of the condition. EyeMax can be used in both eyes and can be applied fast and easily. The innovative technology and unique optics of the EyeMax lens diverts images away from the damaged part of the eye and enhances them to the healthy parts. Advantages of the product are safer surgery, ease of implantation and significant improvement of vision for patients(2). Currently, the only other option available for patients results in sub-optimal vision and remaining AMD symptoms. EyeMax is CE-marked in Europe and is exploring FDA approval in the US.



About age related macular degeneration (AMD) LEH Pharma's EyeMax product is aimed at improving the quality of life of patients with AMD, the western world's biggest cause of blindness and the greatest unmet need in ophthalmology. AMD is a disorder affecting the central part of the retina, causing changes to central vision and making everyday tasks difficult.



EyeMax is aimed at two main patient populations: those who require cataract surgery - for whom there is a 29-55% chance of being suitable for an AMD lens after the age of 70 and the non-cataract population including patients with AMD prior to cataract surgery or sufferers of other macular diseases such as diabetic eye disease.



(2 )Published data from several European centres supports the effectiveness of EyeMax and can be found on the website here (www.iolamd.com/clinical-data). Most recently the European Journal of Ophthalmology found EyeMax safe and observed improvements after surgery above those of standard implants.



