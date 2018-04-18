

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) reported first-quarter net income applicable to company of $2.7 billion, or $1.45 per share, compared to net income of $1.9 billion, or $1.00 per share, a year ago. Earnings per share excluding intermittent net discrete tax provision/benefit was $1.45 compared to $1.01, last year. On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.25 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First-quarter income from continuing operations before tax increased 22% year-over-year to $3.42 billion. Institutional Securities reported pre-tax income from continuing operations of $2.1 billion compared with pre-tax income of $1.7 billion a year ago. Wealth Management reported pre-tax income from continuing operations of $1.2 billion compared with $973 million in the first quarter of last year.



First-quarter net revenues were $11.1 billion, compared to $9.7 billion, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter. Institutional Securities reported net revenues of $6.1 billion compared to $5.2 billion, prior year. For Wealth Management, net revenues were $4.4 billion compared to $4.1 billion, last year.



Compensation expense of $4.9 billion increased from $4.5 billion a year ago on higher revenues. Non-compensation expenses of $2.7 billion increased from $2.5 billion a year ago principally on higher volume driven expenses.



The Firm's expense efficiency ratio for the current quarter was 69%. The annualized return on average common equity was 14.9% and return on average tangible common equity was 17.2% for the quarter.



James Gorman, CEO, said, 'We delivered very strong results this quarter, with record revenues and net income - and an ROE above our target range.Each of our businesses performed well, with significant client engagement across our global franchise, and Sales and Trading a particular highlight in a more active environment.'



The Board of Directors declared a $0.25 quarterly dividend per share, payable on May 15, 2018 to common shareholders of record on April 30, 2018.



