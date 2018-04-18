Vincotech, a supplier of module-based solutions for power electronics, today announced its membership at CharIN e. V.

Vincotech, a leading light in power semiconductor modules, has joined Charging Interface Initiative e. V., an association set up by Germany's automotive luminaries to entrench the Combined Charging System (CCS) as the definitive technology for battery-powered electric vehicles (EVs).

Vincotech and CharIN's founding members, which include Audi, BMW, Daimler, Porsche, Volkswagen and a host of other illustrious enterprises, are natural allies. The market leader in power modules (PMs) for solar applications, Vincotech already offers cutting-edge PMs for companies that build innovative stationary chargers for EVs. The enterprise is keen to contribute to CharIN's efforts to develop charging standards and a certification system for the CCS.

CharIN affords Vincotech excellent opportunities to connect with the EV industry leaders and move forward in a joint effort towards a sustainable future. Vincotech is confident that its ultra-reliable standard solutions and customization capabilities can help further the cause of renewable energy in the automotive field. The principle of reliable partnership is embedded in the company's DNA, and it looks forward to putting its considerable engineering and electronics integration skills to work for a worthy cause that will benefit not only the industry, but all of society.

