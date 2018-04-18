Beko, Europe's leading home appliances brand providing built-in features, made its debut today at EuroCucina, Milan and showcased its product innovations and designs.

Beko's design series offers a variety of styles and a range of built-in products which allow its technical innovations to slot in with its customers' existing needs and style. Its features enable their customers to maintain the best standards in food quality.

Beko's range of cooking appliances, available to be built in, feature a range of innovations that work to make its users' lives easier. Need to roast a leg of lamb while gently baking your meringue? It's not a problem with inventive Split&Cook technology which saves both time and space and allows users to cook food at two different temperatures, up to 80°C apart at the same time. Not only this but Split&Cook also manages to do this without any transference between the two sections meaning users can cook two very different dishes in the same oven without mixing their odours.

Enjoy cooking but dislike distractions and those lingering foody smells? Beko's built-in HobToHood intelligent technology is the solution. Working by synchronising the hob and hood HobToHood evaluates the exact extractor speed and automatically adjusts to the optimum ventilation level required whilst cooking without any need for to make adjustments. It means users can carry on cooking without any distractions, and smelly kitchens are a thing of the past!

For the ultimate flame control, Beko's built-in FlameAdjust allows consumers to adjust the flame levels on its hobs in a precise and controlled manner, using the illuminated power level indicator. Featuring nine levels of power selection and a timer function, users can ensure each active burner is activated and tailored for its specific cooking needs.

And at the end of a long day of cooking, Beko's dishwashers are reliably on hand featuring AutoDosing technology which saves the hassle of loading detergent each time up to one month and can even automatically re-order your dishwasher detergent supply from online when you get low!

A number of Beko's innovations also help make healthy choices even easier, for instance, NeoFrost Dual Cooling Technology,built within its top range of fridge-freezers, creates the ideal environment for both frozen and refrigerated food, through two separate cooling systems. The first works to keep high humidity levels in order to maintain food freshness within the fridge section while the freezer's cooling system works hard to maintain a dry environment, preventing ice build-up. Through separating the systems, there's no risk of odours transferring between the fridge and the freezer.

Zeynep Yalim Uzun, Chief Marketing Officer, Arçelik added: "At Beko, we strive to make our consumers' lives a little better, every day, and in doing this are committed to helping them make healthy choices for their families. In turn we are striving to help tackle child obesity through not only our innovative products and technologies, but also with our friends at FC Barcelona through our 'Eat Like A Pro' campaign."

In addition, guests to the Beko stand at EuroCucina were treated to a showcase of the brand's wide range of innovative built-in appliances as Italian Junior Masterchef judge, Alessandro Bourghese, demonstrated a range of exclusive, delicious and healthy recipes.

Beko lives and breathes its dedication to helping consumers lead healthy lives, and is committed to meeting their needs, with a passion for making the everyday easier. Its solutions can be built into consumers' kitchen, enhancing their cooking experience without compromising on style.

