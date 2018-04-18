Robust series includes eight events in America, Australia, Europe, Japan and Korea

Dotmatics, a leading provider of scientific informatics solutions and services, today announced this year's symposia line up. The company will host symposiums in Boston, Brisbane, Cambridge, Melbourne, Osaka, San Francisco, Seoul and Tokyo.

Dotmatics invites the scientific community to hear from key leaders about major developments and innovations in informatics and bioinformatics, along with insight from high ranking customer scientists from around the world. Presentations will include new capabilities, case studies and examples of improved collaboration and efficiency.

Key speakers include informatics, cheminformatics and bioinformatics leaders from:

Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation

ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

C4X Discovery

Celgene Corporation

CJ Healthcare Limited

Debiopharm International SA

DiCE Molecules

Dong-A Pharmaceutical

Grünenthal Innovation

Icagen, Inc.

FLX Bio, Inc.

Morphosys, AG

Nektar Therapeutics

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.

Prelude Therapeutics

Ribon Therapeutics

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Yuhan Corporation

"At the symposia, participants can expect to learn how global leaders are using Dotmatics technology to advance and accelerate innovation," said CEO Stephen Gallagher, PhD. "We have brought together a great group of chemists and biologists who will share best practices on how they are implementing and integrating informatics software."

For more information on the symposia including dates, locations and registration information, please visit https://www.dotmatics.com/events.

About Dotmatics:

Dotmatics is a leading global scientific informatics software and services provider, delivering solutions tailored to the modern, highly collaborative and mobile scientific environments. The company provides solutions to several vertical markets, including the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academia, food and beverage, oil and gas, and agrochemical industries. Dotmatics' enterprise solutions are flexible, scalable and configurable, providing effective scientific information management across entire organizations, from discovery research to development and early manufacturing. Dotmatics has significant expertise in scientific informatics, including database management for chemistry and biologics, electronic laboratory notebooks, chemical and biological registration, screening data management, SAR analysis, reporting, and visualization. Dotmatics solutions are available for local or cloud deployment and supported on Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X and Linux. For more information visit dotmatics.com.

