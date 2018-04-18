For a second year in a row, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting solutions have been recognized as winners across all three award categories in the 2018 Annual Accounting Firm Operations and Technology (AFOT) Survey. Survey respondents identify the software used in their accounting firm that has the greatest impact on their firm in three separate categories: Firm Profitability, Firm Risk Mitigation and Firm Productivity.

CCH ProSystem fx Tax won first place in the "Firm Profitability" category of Awards (for firms with 11-50, 51-100 and 101 or more full-time employees).

The Accounting Firm Operations and Technology Survey Awards honors software providers and their solutions based on results of an independent survey sponsored by Network Management Group, Inc. and Insight Research Group. Survey respondents from accounting firms of all sizes across the nation were asked to identify the software used in their firm that has the greatest impact in three separate categories: Profitability, Risk Mitigation and Productivity. Respondents selected award-winners in each category from a list of 87 accounting firm software products and awards were granted based on the number of votes received by firm size.

"Across our team, we strive to deliver tax and accounting software and solutions that meet the demands of our customers," said Jason Marx, CEO Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting, North America. "It's gratifying to receive such positive recognition from professionals who can attest to the significant impact our solutions have on their firms."

"If you are using or considering one or more of these award-winning software products in your firm, you are selecting some of the leading providers' solutions, as voted on by an audience of your peers," said Leslie Garrett, CEO of Insight Research Group. "These awards are valued by accounting professionals because they are bestowed on a vendor by the people in the trenches using their software day-in and day-out."

CCH ProSystem fx Tax is a high-performing software solution known for its extensive integration with other products and its ability to handle the most complex returns and tax issues. This comprehensive system processes all types of federal and state returns while offering extensive electronic filing services that help increase productivity. CCH ProSystem fx Engagement is a powerful, integrated end-to-end solution for engagements. It combines three tools in one as a workpaper manager, trial balance manager and workflow tool while serving as a central hub for all engagements. CCH Axcess is the profession's first cloud-based, modular tax workflow solution suite with an integrated central database that offers a single point of access to handle all tasks associated with the tax process from return preparation and compliance to file storage and practice. ATX is one of the premium professional tax preparation software solutions of choice for CPAs, small firms and sole practitioners. Users rely on the extensive tax compliance forms library, simple forms-based interface, robust-filing, streamlined installation and software update processes.

