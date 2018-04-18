Index dissemination for all Nasdaq Nordic, Baltic and Icelandic indicies are set to resume within 15 minutes of market open at CET 14:10.
For further information please contact:
Index Operations
Toll Free Number | Calling in the U.S.
+1 844 717 0708
International Callers | Non-us Callers +1 301 978 8311
index@nasdaq.com
For further information please contact:
Index Operations
Toll Free Number | Calling in the U.S.
+1 844 717 0708
International Callers | Non-us Callers +1 301 978 8311
index@nasdaq.com