FinancialForce.com, Inc.: FinancialForce Unveils New Office Location in New York City

NEW YORK, April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinancialForce (https://www.financialforce.com/), the number one customer-centric ERP (https://www.financialforce.com/cloud-erp-software-apps/) cloud vendor built on the Salesforce Platform, announced the opening of its New York City office. This new location opens on the heels of a marquee year for FinancialForce, and expands its global footprint, which includes offices in North America, United Kingdom, Spain, and Australia.

Located on the Avenue of the Americas, the newest office puts FinancialForce in the financial capital of the world, opening opportunities to more closely serve customers in key markets, as well as cultivate and recruit top talent.

"Our priority has always been to employ a customer-centric focus in all areas of our business," said Tod Nielsen, president and CEO of FinancialForce. "The New York City office places FinancialForce in the center of world-class innovation and talent. But most importantly, it offers the potential for greater access to, and closer collaborations with, our customers."

Since Nielsen (https://www.financialforce.com/about/press-center/release/financialforce-appoints-tod-nielsen-ceo-and-president/)'s appointment as CEO in 2017, FinancialForce has curated a powerhouse of industry veterans to pilot this period of growth - including Fred Studer (https://www.financialforce.com/about/management-team/fred-studer/) as chief marketing officer; Gordy Brooks (https://www.financialforce.com/about/press-center/release/financialforce-further-strengthens-leadership-team-with-the-appointment-of-gordy-brooks-as-chief-financial-officer/) as chief financial officer; Dan Brown (https://www.financialforce.com/about/press-center/release/financialforce-appoints-chief-product-officer-to-accelerate-product-strategy-development-and-innovation/) as chief product officer, and most recently, Andrea Lagan as chief customer officer.

Headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce's New York office will support the company's growing customer base. More than 1,350 customers in 30 countries have implemented FinancialForce solutions, including mid-market enterprises to leading Fortune 500 companies such as Cisco, HP Enterprise, and Salesforce. The Company also achieved more than $100M subscription annual recurring revenue exiting its fiscal year ending January 31, 2018.

As FinancialForce continues on its growth path, the company is gearing up for Community Live (https://communitylive.financialforce.com/), an annual gathering of customers, industry leaders, and product experts for a dialogue on business strategy, educational sessions, and networking. The conference will take place from June 25-27 in Las Vegas, NV. For more information on Community Live and to register to attend, visit https://communitylive.financialforce.com (https://communitylive.financialforce.com/).

FinancialForce is also a Platinum sponsor at the Technology Services World conference in San Diego. Stop by booth number 8 to meet with PSA experts (http://erp.financialforce.com/TSWSanDiego-FinancialForceScheduleMeeting.html).

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce (http://www.financialforce.com/) is the leading cloud ERP provider for the new services economy. The #1 ERP native to the Salesforce platform, FinancialForce unifies data across the enterprise in real-time, enabling companies to rapidly evolve their business models with customers at the center. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, and UNIT4. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com (http://www.financialforce.com/).

