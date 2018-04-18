

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $418 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $419 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 billion or $0.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $7.39 billion from $6.33 billion last year.



Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.05 Bln. vs. $843 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.59 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q1): $7.39 Bln vs. $6.33 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 - $0.72 Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 - $2.90



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX