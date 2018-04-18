After a good start to the year in North America, energy services group Hunting saw full year results for 2018 reaching the upper half of previous guidance. Revenues in the first three months of the year came in at a similar average monthly run rate as they had in the final quarter of 2017 as the FTSE 250 firm continued to benefit from its improved operational leverage, with volumes increasing alongside an already reduced cost base. Activity levels within Hunting's onshore North American market ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...